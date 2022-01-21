Winter Weather Closures and Updates: Friday, January 21, 2022

WINTER WEATHER CLOSURES

Dillon District Three and Dillon District Four (which was already on virtual instruction due to COVID) will have an eLearning Day on Friday, January 21st.

FMU will cancel all classes and activities Friday and Saturday. Only those staff essential for maintaining the campus should report for work. They will be notified by supervisory staff. The university will reopen on Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.

The Latta Town Hall is closed on Friday, January 21st. See their page on Facebook for important messages and information.

The Dillon County Library System will be closed Friday and will re-open on Monday, January 24th.

All CareSouth Carolina offices will be closed on Friday, January 21st.

The Midlands and Pee Dee Branches of Harvest Hope Food Bank will be closed on Friday, January 21st.

Robeson County Offices will be closed on Friday, January 21st.

The SCDMV office in Dillon County will be closed on Friday, January 21st.

Due to potential weather impacts, the following McLeod Health locations will be closed Friday, January 21, 2022:



All inland McLeod Physician Associate offices in the following locations are closed:

– Bennettsville

– Cheraw

– Darlington

– Dillon

– Florence

– Hartsville

– Johnsonville

– Kingstree

– Manning

– Marion/Mullins

– Sumter

– Timmonsville

– Turbeville



Coastal McLeod Physician Associate Offices Closed:

McLeod Vascular Associates Sunset Beach

McLeod Vascular Associates Loris

McLeod Vascular Associates Carolina Forest

McLeod Cardiology Loris

McLeod OB/GYN Loris/Seacoast/Carolina Forest

McLeod Primary Care Sunset Beach



Coastal McLeod Physician Associate Offices Open on Regular or Modified Schedule:

McLeod Vascular Associates Seacoast

McLeod Cardiology Seacoast

McLeod Cardiology Myrtle Beach

McLeod Digestive Health Seacoast

McLeod Pulmonary Critical Care Seacoast

McLeod Pulmonary & Critical Care Carolina Forest

McLeod Neurology Seacoast

McLeod Oncology and Hematology Seacoast

McLeod Rheumatology Seacoast

McLeod Primary Care Seacoast

McLeod Primary Care North Myrtle Beach

McLeod Family Medicine Carolina Forest 1

McLeod Family Medicine Carolina Forest 2

McLeod Loris Primary Care

Southern Medical Associates

McLeod Dr. Lindaberry at Carolina Forest

McLeod Primary Care Little River

McLeod Primary Care Partners NMB

McLeod Loris Seacoast Surgery



McLeod Occupational Health offices at the following locations:

– Florence – in McLeod Medical Park East

– Enterprise

– Commerce Park

– Carolina Forest

– Cheraw

– Sumter

– Healthier You Care Center in Florence

– McLeod Employee Health – Seacoast



Other McLeod Departments:

McLeod Sports Medicine

McLeod Pediatric Rehabilitation

McLeod Outpatient Rehabilitation in Florence and Hartsville

McLeod Outpatient Wound Center

McLeod Family Medicine Center and Residency Program

McLeod Employee Assistance Program

McLeod Home Health and Hospice

McLeod Health Clarendon Rehabilitation

McLeod Health Clarendon Cardiac Rehab

McLeod Health and Fitness Center – Clarendon

McLeod Health and Fitness Center – Florence – closing at 12:00 p.m. noon on Friday, January 21



McLeod Urgent Care Centers:

McLeod Urgent Care Center Florence will be open regular hours, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, weather permitting.

McLeod Urgent Care Center Darlington will be closed.



Closed Saturday, January 22, 2022

McLeod Health and Fitness Center – Clarendon

McLeod Health Seacoast Outpatient Therapy