Winter Weather Closures and Updates: Friday, January 21, 2022

WINTER WEATHER CLOSURES
Dillon District Three and Dillon District Four (which was already on virtual instruction due to COVID) will have an eLearning Day on Friday, January 21st.
*
FMU will cancel all classes and activities Friday and Saturday. Only those staff essential for maintaining the campus should report for work. They will be notified by supervisory staff. The university will reopen on Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.
*
The Latta Town Hall is closed on Friday, January 21st. See their page on Facebook for important messages and information.
*
The Dillon County Library System will be closed Friday and will re-open on Monday, January 24th.
*
All CareSouth Carolina offices will be closed on Friday, January 21st.
*
The Midlands and Pee Dee Branches of Harvest Hope Food Bank will be closed on Friday, January 21st.
*
Robeson County Offices will be closed on Friday, January 21st.
*
The SCDMV office in Dillon County will be closed on Friday, January 21st.
*
Due to potential weather impacts, the following McLeod Health locations will be closed Friday, January 21, 2022:
All inland McLeod Physician Associate offices in the following locations are closed:
– Bennettsville
– Cheraw
– Darlington
– Dillon
– Florence
– Hartsville
– Johnsonville
– Kingstree
– Manning
– Marion/Mullins
– Sumter
– Timmonsville
– Turbeville
Coastal McLeod Physician Associate Offices Closed:
McLeod Vascular Associates Sunset Beach
McLeod Vascular Associates Loris
McLeod Vascular Associates Carolina Forest
McLeod Cardiology Loris
McLeod OB/GYN Loris/Seacoast/Carolina Forest
McLeod Primary Care Sunset Beach
Coastal McLeod Physician Associate Offices Open on Regular or Modified Schedule:
McLeod Vascular Associates Seacoast
McLeod Cardiology Seacoast
McLeod Cardiology Myrtle Beach
McLeod Digestive Health Seacoast
McLeod Pulmonary Critical Care Seacoast
McLeod Pulmonary & Critical Care Carolina Forest
McLeod Neurology Seacoast
McLeod Oncology and Hematology Seacoast
McLeod Rheumatology Seacoast
McLeod Primary Care Seacoast
McLeod Primary Care North Myrtle Beach
McLeod Family Medicine Carolina Forest 1
McLeod Family Medicine Carolina Forest 2
McLeod Loris Primary Care
Southern Medical Associates
McLeod Dr. Lindaberry at Carolina Forest
McLeod Primary Care Little River
McLeod Primary Care Partners NMB
McLeod Loris Seacoast Surgery
McLeod Occupational Health offices at the following locations:
– Florence – in McLeod Medical Park East
– Enterprise
– Commerce Park
– Carolina Forest
– Cheraw
– Sumter
– Healthier You Care Center in Florence
– McLeod Employee Health – Seacoast
Other McLeod Departments:
McLeod Sports Medicine
McLeod Pediatric Rehabilitation
McLeod Outpatient Rehabilitation in Florence and Hartsville
McLeod Outpatient Wound Center
McLeod Family Medicine Center and Residency Program
McLeod Employee Assistance Program
McLeod Home Health and Hospice
McLeod Health Clarendon Rehabilitation
McLeod Health Clarendon Cardiac Rehab
McLeod Health and Fitness Center – Clarendon
McLeod Health and Fitness Center – Florence – closing at 12:00 p.m. noon on Friday, January 21
McLeod Urgent Care Centers:
McLeod Urgent Care Center Florence will be open regular hours, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, weather permitting.
McLeod Urgent Care Center Darlington will be closed.
Closed Saturday, January 22, 2022
McLeod Health and Fitness Center – Clarendon
McLeod Health Seacoast Outpatient Therapy