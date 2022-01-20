NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: Enerra Corporation

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

​NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the South Carolina Jobs-Economic Development Authority (the “Authority”) will hold a public hearing on behalf of Enerra Corporation, a California corporation (including one or more of its related or affiliated entities, the “Borrower”), with respect to the proposed issuance of the Authority’s Revenue Bonds (Enerra South Carolina Project), in one or more series (the “Bonds”). The proceeds of the Bonds will be used (i) to finance a portion of the costs to plan, design, construct, and equip a plastic waste repurposing facility (the “Project”) to be located at 265 Mt. Calvary Road, Dillon, SC 29536 in Dillon County, South Carolina (the “County”), including capitalized interest on the Bonds and funding of required reserves, if any, and (ii) to pay certain costs of issuance of the Bonds. The Project will be owned and operated by the Borrower. The maximum aggregate face amount of the Bonds will be $37,000,000.

​The Bonds will be payable by the Authority solely and exclusively out of payments to be made by the Borrower and are to be secured, inter alia, by a security interest in the revenues derived by the Authority from the Borrower in connection with the Project. The Bonds will not constitute an indebtedness of the Authority, the State of South Carolina, or the County within the meaning of any South Carolina constitutional provision or statutory limitation or give rise to a pecuniary liability of the Authority, the State of South Carolina, or the County. The Bonds will not constitute a charge against the general credit of the Authority, the State of South Carolina, or the County, or against the taxing powers of the State of South Carolina or the County. The Authority has no taxing powers.

​Pursuant to IRS Revenue Procedure 2021-39 allowing remote telephonic hearings to qualify as “public hearings” under Section 147(c) of the Code, the public hearing to be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., will be conducted telephonically, and the public will not be able to attend in person. However, all persons who wish to listen to the public hearing may join by calling toll free at 1-800-753-1965 and using access code 7370627. All persons who wish to present comments during the public hearing to express their views for or against the proposed issuance of the Bonds, the location and nature of the Project, or the approval of the issuance of the Bonds must contact the Authority, not less than 24 hours prior to the public hearing, via email to [email protected] to inform the Authority of their desire to do so. Those who present comments during the public hearing will be permitted to address the Authority regarding the Project or the Bonds. Members of the public may also submit views to the Authority in writing to the South Carolina Jobs-Economic Development Authority, 1201 Main Street, Suite 1600, Columbia, South Carolina 29201 or via email to [email protected]

​SOUTH CAROLINA JOBS-ECONOMIC

​DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY