First Baptist Church of Dillon Host Adult & Teen Challenge: A Ministry That Helps People Overcome Addictions

First Baptist of Dillon will be hosting a ministry called Adult & Teen Challenge on Sunday, January 23 at 10:30 a.m. during the Worship Service. Adult & Teen Challenge is a ministry that helps people overcome alcohol, drug and other addictions. According to a news article released on December 21, 2021, fentanyl is the leading cause of death for people 18 to 45 years of age in the United States. According to the CDC (Center for Disease Control), there were an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the United States during the 12 month period ending April 2021. Media and politicians place so much emphasis on the numbers dying from COVID, yet the silent killer of addiction continues to devour people across our nation, our communities, our county and our town. A study by Pew Research in 2017 discovered half of all Americans have a family member or close friend with an addiction. Addiction does not discriminate…it crosses all social, economic, racial, and educational boundaries and it is epidemic in our community.

Yet, there is hope. There is help. Adult & Teen Challenge is a Christ-centered ministry that has successfully helped people overcome debilitating addictions for over 60 years. They have over 200 residential facilities across the United States, including sites in South Carolina and North Carolina. The mission of Adult & Teen Challenge is, “To Provide Adults & Teens freedom from addiction and other life-controlling issues through Christ-centered solutions.” The ministry has successfully helped people overcome addiction through “effective discipleship, mentoring, and life-skills training.” In 2020, over 11,000 people were served through Adult & Teen Challenge. If you or someone you know is struggling with an addiction, attend First Baptist Church (located on Washington St. and 4th Ave) on January 23 at 10:30 a.m. to learn about how you can get an opportunity to “start over and become a new person, live a godly life, and find freedom through a restored purpose and an eternal hope.”