Clay Young Resigns To Take Position In Loris

By Betsy Finklea

Clay Young has resigned as the Dillon County Administrator to take a position as the interim administrator in the City of Loris.

Young came back to Dillon County in February 2019 as Economic Development Director, served as Dillon County Interim Administrator from June 2020 through January 2021, and was hired as administrator in January 2021.

Since being back this most recent time, Spectrum Quartz has located in Dillon County; the Marlboro Development Team project was completed; Equus constructed a spec building; a Water and Sewer Study was done; The Dillon Inland Port traffic study and S.C. Ports Authority Master Plan was done, funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce; Arclin located here; Wyman-Gordon did an expansion; and Quik Trips started a project here. Young has worked diligently for the four-laning of Highway 34 and on other projects.

During his previous time in Dillon prior to this last stint, Young has been credited with working to establish a hospitality tax, completing the capital sales tax projects, establishing the first comprehensive accounting system in Dillon county, bringing Inland Port Dillon, and bringing millions of dollars of investment and numerous jobs to the county.

Young has more than 25 years of governmental experience having served as county administrator in Dillon two previous times as well as Hampton and Kershaw and as city manager of Hanahan and Chester. He has served as a finance director in Chester and Lancaster counties and worked for the Lowcountry Council of Governments as Economic Development Coordinator and the Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments.