Nighttime I-95 Southbound Traffic Pacing Operation In Dillon County Is January 18th

January 18, 2022

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be removing equipment used for bridge repairs that will require multiple pacing operations on I-95 southbound between mile marker 175 and mile marker 198 in Dillon County Tuesday night January 18, 2022. The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) will pace all lanes in the southbound direction to allow speeds to be reduced to approximately 15-20 MPH beginning around 9 PM while crews disassemble and load equipment within both travel lanes at the Great Pee Dee River. Once pacing begins, the on-ramps at MM 195 (Welcome Center), Exit 193 (SC-9/SC-57), Exit 190 (SC-34), and Exit 181 (SC-38) will be closed to all traffic. A pace is expected to last about 60 minutes and will be repeated multiple times throughout the night.

Motorists traveling along this southbound section of I-95 are advised to use caution in the work zone and expect traffic congestion. Motorists are also encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid severe congestion on I-95 in the southbound direction. To check traffic conditions on I-95 and other major highways in South Carolina, visit SCDOT’s 511 Traveler Information System, www.511sc.org, or download the free app.