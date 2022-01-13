Half-Staff Flag Notice For January 13, 2022

Event Date: 01/13/2022

The President of the United States has issued a proclamation to display the flag of the United States at half-staff as a mark of respect for the memory of Harry Reid on the day of his internment.

Accordingly, the Governor directs that flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, January 13, 2022, and the Governor requests that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.