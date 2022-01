Dillon County Council Announces Agenda For Called Meeting

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL CALLED MEETING

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE

DILLON, SC 29536

January 13th, 2022

5:00 PM

_______________________________________________________________

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Invocation

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Election of Council Officers

A. Chairman

B. Vice Chairman

5. ORDINANCE

A. AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING A REDISTRICTING PLAN FOR DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION, THE CONSTITUION OF THE STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, SECTION 4-9-90 OF THE SOUTH CAROLINA CODE OF LAWS, 1976 AS AMENDED, AND THE UNITED STATES VOTING RIGHTS ACT OF 1965, AS AMENDED, THE DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL HAS DETERMINED TO REALIGN THE ELECTORAL DISTRICTS FOR THE ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF COUNCIL IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FEDERAL DECENNIAL CENSUS OF 2020.

B. AN ORDINANCE TO CHANGE ZONING MAP CLASSIFICATION FROM RURAL (RU) TO General Commercial (GC) TAX MAP NO: 070-08-00-026 (1 ACRE), PROPERTY OWNER (Quintin Carmichael and Tamesha Johnson), PROPOSED LOCATION: DILLON, SC 29536

C. AN ORDINANCE TO CHANGE ZONING MAP CLASSIFICATION FROM RURAL (RU) TO Light Industrial (ID1) TAX MAP NO: 068-00-00-072 (1.43 ACRE), PROPERTY OWNER (MDHT Holdings), PROPOSED LOCATION: DILLON, SC 29536

6. Administrator Report

7. Executive Session – Legal Matter –

A. Economic Development Matter – Project Pineapple Palace

8. ADJOURN