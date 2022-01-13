Cedric Page Announces Candidacy For Dillon County Council District 7

Dear Citizens of Dillon County,

I am excited to announce my candidacy for the Dillon County Council District #7 seat. I am starting my campaign by reaching out to you, my friends and community leaders, to ask for your endorsement, financial support and volunteer effort.

Although my campaign is in its infancy, I am honored to have earned the support and endorsements of Robert D. Hyatt-Owner & Operator of Kona Ice, Kathleen McDaniel-Shareholder/Attorney at Burnette Shutt & McDaniel, PA, Dillon City Councilman Timothy L. Cousar-District #2 and Kenneth Smith-President/CEO of Dillon County Long Term Recovery Group among other leaders of numerous business and community groups in Dillon County.

My family and I were born and raised in Dillon, SC. I graduated from Dillon High School and went on to study at Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA. I have been a team member of a major manufacturing company since 2002, where I currently serve on the Philanthropic Committee where we give back to the entire Pee Dee Community. I have worked in many capacities there, including new model project leader and facilitated other multi-million dollar projects that require strong listening, interpersonal, communication and negotiating skills. I have worked with the Dillon High School Band for many years and have served as Booster Club President and Chairperson of the Annual Dillon Battle of the Bands Event. I am the acting chair for the Wright H.E.A.R.T.S. Committee and I also lead the Pee Dee Regional Band Boosters’ Association. I started the Gents & Ladies Philanthropic Group in 2018 and I serve on the Board of Trustees for Great Expectations Church of the Lord Jesus Christ located in Dillon, SC.

The greatest asset I will bring to this office is my ability not to just hear, but to listen to the will of the citizens of Dillon County. The citizens of Dillon County deserve a County Council that listens to their wants, needs, and desires as the County Council is a servant for its citizens. It is time for continued economic growth. It is time for improved quality of life. Dillon County, it is time! It is time for an environment that is safe for our families and our friends. It is time for a place where others outside of Dillon County would want to live. Dillon County, it is time! It is time to make a better life for our children and grandchildren. It is time for the voice of the people to be heard. Dillon County, it is time! It is critical that I listen to the voice of the citizens of Dillon County if we are going to build a solid foundation necessary for success moving forward. We can achieve this and so much more if we all work together.

IT IS YOUR TIME!!! IT IS MY TIME! IT IS OUR TIME! IT IS TIME FOR A NEW PAGE IN DILLON POLITICS!!

Thank you very much for your support.

Sincerely,

Cedric Page

Candidate for Dillon County

Council District #7