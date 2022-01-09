Well-Known Veteran, Red Cross Volunteer Passes Away

The Herald is saddened to learn of the passing of James Leslie—a former Veteran of the Year and active member of the veterans community, a Red Cross volunteer, a poll worker, and a man who lived a life of service to the community. He was a great friend to and supporter of The Dillon Herald. Here is a recent article we did on his life of service to the community….https://www.dillonheraldonline.com/2021/02/25/james-leslie-has-lived-a-life-of-service-to-the-community. He will be greatly missed. Leitner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.