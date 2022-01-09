Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder In Latta

A suspect has been charged with attempted murder for an incident which occurred on January 1st.

Leon Priness Sellers, Jr., age 19, of Latta, is charged with attempted murder.

According to an incident report by PFC. Ben Scott, police were called in reference to shots fired in the Henry Street area,

Several bystanders identified the suspect and said he pulled up, got out of his vehicle, and started firing at a house on Clara Street.

Scott and a deputy located the suspect at his residence, where they arrested him for a misdemanor drug offense and attempted to question him about the shooting incident.