Second Annual Memorial Ruck Held For Fallen Officer

By Betsy Finklea

In the cold and drizzling rain, much like last year’s event, the second annual memorial ruck for fallen officer Jackson Winkeler was held on Wednesday, January 5th, the second anniversary of Winkeler’s death.

Organizer Zane Bryant said whether rain, sleet, or snow, etc., they will be here every January 5th to remember the sacrifice of Jackson Winkeler.

Members of law enforcement, the fire department, and EMS all came together to remember Winkeler. Winkeler’s family rode in his patrol car. The ruck was led by a S.C. Highway Patrol car.

Dr. James Orr gave scripture and prayer before the officers began their six-mile journey to the Dillon County Judicial Center in recognition of Winkeler’s unit number six.

Winkeler was killed in the line of duty at the age of 26 while working as an airport officer at the Florence Regional Airport.

