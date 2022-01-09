PHOTO GALLERY: Prestige Funeral Home Holds Grand Opening

Prestige Funeral Home held its Grand Opening on Saturday, December 18, at 4:00 p.m. Ms. Sharlene D. Fore welcomed everyone and thanked everyone for being at the Grand Opening.

The Invocation was by Elder John Graves followed by the introduction of the staff by Ms. Sharlene D. Fore.

Dillon County Councilman Jamal Campbell welcomed and thanked the funeral home for locating in Dillon. He also offered assistance from the County.

The blessing of the funeral home (Prayer of Prosperity) was by Elder John Graves followed by the Dedication of the Memorial Chapel by Pastor Robert Roundtree of the Miracle Temple Family Fellowship.

The blessing of the food was by Rev. Anthony Ford.

The benediction was by Rev. Anthony Ford.

After the benediction, everyone was invited to tour the funeral home.

Refreshments were served.

The Prestige Funeral Home is located at 300 Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., Dillon.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

