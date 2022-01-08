Hayes Enjoys Great Year At Georgia State

The Georgia State University Panthers defeated the Ball State Cardinals 51-20 on Christmas Day, December 25, in the Camelia Bowl.

The 5″9″, 181-pound Michael Hayes, sophomore place kicker for Georgia State University #39, has enjoyed a great year not only on the football field but also academically.

The starting punter and holder and backup placekicker ranks fourth in program history in punts (50) and punting yards (2,022) and fifth in average (40.44).

In 2020 he averaged 40.4 yards on 50 punts in his first season with a net of 39.6 and had eight kicks of 50 yards or more and nine punts downed inside the 20-yard line plus only one touchback in 10 games. His top game was against App Sate, when he averaged 45.5 yards on six punts with a season long of 58 yards vs. East Carolina and South Alabama.

PUNTS AVG. LONG YARDS YEAR

50 40.4 58 2,022 2020

58 41.9 66 2,428 2021

108 41.2 66 4,450 career

Hayes has enjoyed some academic honors as follows:

• Sun Belt Conference Commissioner’s List, 2019-20

• President’s List, Spring 2021

• Dean’s List, Fall 2019; Spring 2020; Fall 2020

Michael is the son of Michael and Michelle Hayes, formerly of Dillon. Michael is the nephew of Dean and Susan Shuttleworth of Dillon and Phil Hayes of Florence.