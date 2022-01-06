SLED INVESTIGATING OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN FLORENCE COUNTY

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating an incident from Wednesday where an armed man was shot and killed during a confrontation with a deputy from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The subject has been identified by the Florence County Coroner as Abdul Timmons, 27, of Florence.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED’s goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances. SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed.

Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors. This is an ongoing investigation. As such, no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time. SLED will defer to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for any additional initial information.

The incident in Florence County was the 1st officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2022. In 2021, there were 40 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; 1 involved the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.