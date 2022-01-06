MDT Developing Spec Building In Florence County

Florence, SC – January 6, 2022 – Marlboro Development Team, Inc. (MDT) has commenced design and construction of a new 117,180 square foot Class A industrial speculative development in Pee Dee Commerce City West in Florence County, SC. Scheduled for delivery in Q4 2022 and located on a 12.5-acre site within the park, the facility is designed to accommodate modern manufacturing and logistics requirements and includes tilt-wall construction, twenty-two dock doors, 200’ truck court depths, 32’6” clear height, 50’ x 54’ column spacing with a 60’ x 54’ speed bay, and expansion capability to at least 235,000 square feet.



The building is located at the intersection of Interstate 95 and S.C. Highway 327 at exit 170. The highly successful Pee Dee Commerce City, served and owned by Pee Dee Electric Cooperative, was recently expanded to add 174 acres to the West of Highway 327 which provides additional development potential of at least 1.1 million square feet of Class A industrial space as well as retail, commercial, and hospitality outparcels. Recently located or expanded businesses at this interchange include Buc-ee’s, Niagara Bottling, GE Medical, Performance Food Group, FedEx, Pepsi-Cola, Ruiz Foods, and Innovative Construction Group.

Pee Dee Commerce City West is fully served with all utilities and a newly signalized entrance is being designed and constructed to provide easy access to Highway 327, I-95, and the existing Pee Dee Commerce City East. “Florence County is experiencing a wave of new investment to our community, the likes of which we’ve never seen, and it is only made possible by our willingness to support the confluence of public and private partnerships such as this one with Marlboro Development Team,” said Willard Dorriety, Jr., Chairman of Florence County Council.

“Florence County has always maintained a great relationship with our existing industry, and this has never been truer than our relationship with Marlboro Development Team and their related entities of MPD Electric Cooperative and Pee Dee Electricom, Inc. We are already assisting in the marketing of this property and look forward to its delivery this year,” said Joe “Rocky” Pearce, Chairman of Florence County Economic Development Partnership.

This building is just one of several planned for this intersection and surrounding parcels. “Marlboro Development Team has a strategic development plan to construct new speculative product in targeted growing markets and Florence County certainly qualifies,” said William Fleming, President and CEO of Marlboro Development Team. “We focus on communities and willing partners that are fully vested in economic development and in the belief that these type investments result in better paying jobs and opportunities for their citizens.”

About Marlboro Development Team, Inc.

Marlboro Development Team is a South Carolina based real estate developer focused on single tenant build-to-suits, value-add acquisitions, and strategic investments throughout the United States. The senior management of MDT has a proven track record of 100+ years of development experience with successful delivery of over 13 million square feet across a broad spectrum of development projects including industrial, retail, and commercial.