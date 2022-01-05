Blake Tyler Receives Football Award

Blake Tyler, Latta High School Class of 2018, red-shirt junior at Presbyterian College was one of six Presbyterian College football players to receive post-season Honorable Mention awards from the Pioneer Football League in an event held in St. Louis, Missouri.



Prior to joining Presbyterian College, Tyler was an All-Region selection, was named Latta High School Male Academic Athlete of the Year (2017), was named Latta High School Offensive Lineman of the Year (2017), and also threw the shot put and discus for track and field.

Blake is the son of Billy and Kim Tyler. He is a member of National Honor Society and was a Palmetto Boys State attendee.

Tyler is majoring in Business Management at Presbyterian College.

Blake Tyler played and started as center in nine games on the Presbyterian College offensive line.

He was part of an offensive line that gained 517.9 offensive yards per game.

The Presbyterian College Blue Hose offensive line ranked in the top five in all of FCS while gaining 414.6 passing yards in each game.

Tyler was one of the members of the offensive line who helped block for an offense that allowed Ren Hefley with 3 games of 500+ passing yards and a running back, Delvecchio Powell, rush for 100+ yards in two games.

The Blue Hose offensive line allowed a total of eleven 100+ yard gains thru the air that was led by freshman Jalyn Witcher who had six of those.