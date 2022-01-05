Anthony Blue Invited To NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Anthony Blue, former Dillon High stand-out, now a graduate student at Newberry College, has been invited to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl to be played on January 29 at the historic Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California.



Blue is 5″11″ and weighs 175 pounds.

This game will give Blue an opportunity to showcase his talents as there will be nearly 200 scouts, player personnel staff, general managers and head coaches from all 32 NFL teams are expected be in attendance to watch live practices, conduct player interviews and review tape.

Blue is majoring in sports management.

He is the son of Angela Blue, the cousin of ILB Joe Blue. Anthony Blue enjoys reading and his favorite food is pizza.

While at Dillon High School, Blue was named the Offensive Player of the Year twice and was also named to the All-Region and All-State teams during his junior and senior years while at Dillon High School.

In 2019, Blue started all 11 games and finished second on the team and 15th in the SAC with 67 total tackles of which he had 41 solo tackles that led the team

In 2018, Blue played in 10 games with 9 starts and was the team’s fourth-leading tackler with 46 stops. He ranked second on the team with 7 passes defended, and also had a interception with a 34-yard return against Wingate.

Anthony Blue has been a very productive defensive back for the Wolves over the past 4 seasons while defending 34 passes and also had 7 interceptions during his career. He has had 179 tackles including 13 tackles for loss.

He currently ranks tenth in the country among NCAA Division II athletes in passes defended. He also ranks 37th in interceptions per game.

He has helped his team on defense as they possess a 21st national ranking in passing yards allowed that currently leads the South Atlantic Conference. Newberry also leads the conference in scoring defense that has them currently ranked 14th in the country.