The Herald is saddened to learn of the passing of Don Cribb, Latta High School baseball coach. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Home, 1936 Senator Gasque Road, Marion.

Funeral Services will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Latta High School Gym. The service will be streamed live on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook Page.