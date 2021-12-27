Kiwanis Club Presents Awards

The Dillon Kiwanis Club held the annual Christmas party on Friday, December 17, at the City of Dillon Wellness Center at 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon. The club enjoyed a delicious steak dinner with all the trimmings.



John Wagner was named the Kiwanian of The Year, and Johnnie Daniels was presented the Distinguished Service Award.

Vice-President Dustin Cook, Distinguished Service Award Recipient Johnnie Daniels, President Brad Sawyer, and Secretary/Treasurer Steven Reaves. (Contributed Photo)



Vice-President Dustin Cook, Kiwanian of The Year Recipient John Wagner, President Brad Sawyer, and Secretary/Treasurer Steven Reaves. (Contributed Photo)

