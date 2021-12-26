Dillon Christian To Play In Bladen Offroad Christmas Basketball Tournament

West Bladen High School would like to announce the return of the ninth annual Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament at West Bladen on December 28, 29, and 30 with Bladen Offroad coming on board as the new title sponsor.

Scott Gordon, owner of Bladen Offroad, had this to say about the event. “Bladen Offroad is proud to be associated with this great event. For a number of years West Bladen has provided a quality high school tournament here in southeastern North Carolina… Our sponsorship of this tournament is one of many ways that we give back to our community.”

Through the years this annual tournament has boasted many great teams and future college players. This year proves to be no exception. Laney, Pamlico, Whiteville, West Columbus, Dillon Christian, St. Pauls, Pinecrest, and host West Bladen will be this year’s participants. Remarkably, each of these teams are expected to contend for the top spot in their respective conferences.

Games will start each day at 2, 4, 6, and 8 with the gate opening at 1. Admission will be $6 with no passes out. Only NCHSAA passes (coaches, referees, and officials) will be allowed. Concessions will be available for purchase.

December 28

2 pm Game 1 Laney vs Dillon Christian

4 pm Game 2 St. Pauls vs Pamlico

6 pm Game 3 Pinecrest vs Whiteville

8 pm Game 4 West Columbus vs West Bladen

December 29

2 pm Game 5 Loser G2 vs Loser G3

4 pm Game 6 Loser G1 vs Loser G4

6 pm Game 7 Winner G2 vs Winner G3

8 pm Game 8 Winner G1 vs Winner G4

December 30

2 pm Game 9 7th place game

4 pm Game 10 5th place game

6 pm Game 11 3rd place game

8 pm Game 12 Championship game