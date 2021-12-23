PHOTO GALLERY: Mount Calvary Baptist Church Christmas Program Held

Mount Calvary Baptist Church began Sunday morning, December 19, with breakfast and fellowship in the Family Life Center prior to Sunday School.

Worship service began at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Harold Cooke speaking from Luke 1:39-45. The choir sang “His Name Medley” followed by congregational singing of “Angels, from the Realms of Glory” and “Joy to the World! The Lord is Come”. An invitation was given followed by the Benediction.

On Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. the Mount Calvary Christmas Play, “Let Me Tell You About My Jesus”, Celebrating The Birth of Christ was enjoyed by all followed by a church fellowship.

The Welcome for the play was by Avery McKenzie. There was special music by Makenna Meekins who sang “Let Me Tell You About My Jesus”. The narrator was Kase Coward. Mary was Edeigh Walters. There was also special music by Carson McKenzie who sang “Mary Did You Know”. Joseph was Eli Meekins. The Angels were Carson McKenzie, Avery McKenzie, Meredith Campbell, Landry Walters, Michaela Griffey, and Gabby Kirven. The Innkeeper was Avery McKenzie. The shepherds were Grayson Griffey and Benton Bethea. The Wisemen were Brayden Hasty, Colton Campbell, and Nolan Barnes. Monologues were: Innkeeper, Bobby Meekins; Mary, Genesis Anderson; Joseph, Eric Miller; Shepherd, Harold Cooke, and Wiseman, Andrew Campbell. Johnathan McKenzie and Gene for videos and sound. An invitation was given before the benediction. Everyone was invited for church fellowship and a meal following the evening service. Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

