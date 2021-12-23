Kiwanis Club Gives Gift Certificates To Less Fortunate

After a delicious breakfast and fellowship, The Dillon Kiwanis Club members prepared to deliver the annual gift certificates to the less fortunate.



This is ongoing project that has spanned over 30 years and one that the members must do annually even if the money for this project is donated by themselves.

However, on most occasions, the donations have sufficed for this.

This year the Kiwanis Club will serve 30 families.

This year, as usual, the Kiwanis Club has partnered with Dillon Meat Center.

The Kiwanis Club expressed thanks to all who have made this possible.