PHOTO GALLERY: Main Street United Methodist Men Deliver Food Boxes To Needy Families

The Main Street United Methodist Church was very busy early on Saturday morning, December 18, preparing to deliver the food baskets for the less fortunate families in Dillon County and Clio.

The parking lot was full of members of the church, the boxed food items, and the many vehicles needed for the delivery of this 10th Annual Christmas food box give-away originally started by the Main Street United Methodist Men. This is one of the many projects held throughout the year to give back to the community.

The project managers, Ronnie “Catfish” Carter and Dr. Phil Wallace, commented that this has grown so much over the years that the entire church is now active with this project. This year over 70 families throughout Dillon County plus Clio will be served with approximately $10,000.00 worth of groceries that will provide each family with over $150.00 of groceries.

This year the Methodist Men had to add only about $700.00 to the donations received from Helping Hands, the great prices received from Walmart and KJ’s Market, and of course Perdue, Dillon Meat Center, and the Gideons.

“It is a blessing to all of us at Main Street United Methodist Church to be able to give back to our community as God has blessed us,” remarked Catfish and echoed by Dr. Phil Wallace.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

