Downtown Development To Hold Informal Gatherings

The City of Dillon – Downtown Development Office has two informal drop-ins coming up…all are invited! Both are intended to encourage us to MAKE connections, START conversations, MEET neighboring business owners, NETWORK with members of the local community.

Coffee & Talk

Wednesday, December 22 from 7:30-9:00 a.m.

Please join us for a casual morning gathering because talk of limitless possibilities is a great way to start the day!

Coffee & Donuts will be served

Chat & Chew

Thursday, January 6 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Catered Hors D’oeuvres & Libations will be served

Our special guest will be Lisa Adams form The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation

www.heirsproperty.org

Mission

The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation protects heirs’ property and promotes the sustainable use of land to provide increased economic benefit to historically underserved landowners.