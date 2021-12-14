SPECIAL REFEREE’S SALE

2019-CP-17-00478

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. against Lee Vereen, et al., I, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on January 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM, Dillon County Courthouse, 401 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536, to the highest bidder:

All those two certain pieces, parcels or lots of land, situate, lying and being in the Town of Latta, County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, and being shown as Lots One (1) and Two (2) on a Plat surveyed for Keith and Donna C. Poston, by William E. Hayes, PLS, dated January 30, 1995, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 25 at Page 374. Said Plat and the recording thereof is incorporated in and made a part of this description.

Being the same property conveyed to Sarah B. Vereen by Lee Earnest Vereen and Fonda L. Vereen, by deed dated November 14, 2014 and recorded November 18, 2014 of record in Deed Book 555, Page 240, in the County Clerk’s Office.

Parcel No.​​105-09-01-017

Property Address:​100 King Street

​​​Latta, SC 29565

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at the time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at risk of the said highest bidder).

A personal or deficiency judgment being waived by Plaintiff, the sale shall close on the Sales Day. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on Special Referee’s Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the balance of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 2.60% per annum. SAVE AND EXCEPT ANY RELEASES, DEEDS OF RELEASE, OR PRIOR CONVEYANCES OF RECORD. SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, Dillon COUNTY TAXES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES.

In the event an agent of Plaintiff does not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set forth in a supplemental order.

______________________________

The Honorable Robert E. Lee

Special Referee for Dillon County

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC

339 Heyward Street, 2nd Floor

Columbia, SC 29201

803-509-5078 / File # 19-42890