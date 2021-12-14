Maggie Dunham Announces Candidacy For Dillon County Council District Five

Hello, my fellow Dillon County citizens. My name is Maggie Murphy Dunham, and I am announcing my candidacy for the Dillon County Council District 5 seat. I’m a lifelong resident of Dillon County, and I was educated in the public schools of Dillon County. I furthered my education at Francis Marion College/University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and a Master’s Degree in Learning Disabilities. I received my postgraduate degree from South Carolina State University in Educational Leadership. I have a strong love for Dillon County, and as a result I’m placing my name on the ballot to represent District 5.

I’m sure you’re wondering what some of my initiatives and objectives are. I believe there is more to be offered than what we have seen in recent years. Therefore, if you give me the privilege of serving you, I will represent you to the best of my ability. If elected, some of my initiatives will be: 1) Parks and Recreation – I will be an advocate for parks and recreation opportunities in the county, thereby bringing people together in fun and exciting activities. 2) Education with an Emphasis on Broadband (Internet Service) in the rural areas of our county. COVID 19 has challenged us to make sure that ALL children in our county are equipped with proper internet connection so they may gain full access to virtual classes, and 3) Public Works is a strong interest of mine. It’s my goal to help Dillon County leaders: a) find solutions to the spread of trash throughout the county and b) combat the major issue of the poor conditions of dirt roads that most times make them impossible for our residents and first responders to travel. I pledge to be a voice for you, the citizens of Dillon County, and more specifically the citizens of District 5.

When the polls open I ask that you go and cast your ballot. Please vote for Maggie Murphy Dunham – Dillon County Council District 5. Keeping Change Alive!!!

