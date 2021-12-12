George Liebenrood Selected To Be Latta’s Next Superintendent

The Latta School District Board of Trustees selected George Liebenrood to be the next superintendent. He will assume the role January 1, 2022, taking the place of Dr. John Kirby who is officially retiring.



Mr. Liebenrood earned a bachelor’s degree in Music Education – Instrumental Music from Newberry College in Newberry, SC. He then received a Master of Education in Administration from the University of South Carolina as a secondary principal, secondary supervisor, and superintendent in 2002.

Mr. Liebenrood along with his wife Lynn moved to Latta in 1980 where they raised their two sons Drew and Nick. He was director of bands for Latta Middle School and Latta High School from 1980 to 2002. His Latta High School Marching and Concert bands consistently received top honors and superior ratings and always advanced to state finals. During that time, he was a member of the SC Band Director’s Association and the Phi Mu Alpha Music Fraternity.

In 2002, he became Assistant Principal at Latta Middle School and after one year, he returned to Latta High School as principal. Mr. Liebenrood remained there for 13 years. From 2009 to 2014, he was principal of both Latta Middle School and Latta High School. Under his leadership, Latta High School was ranked nationally in the US News & World Report Best of the Best High

Schools in the US multiple times. He implemented the International Baccalaureate (IB) program in 2010. During his tenure, Latta High School consistently received Absolute Ratings of Excellent on the SC School Report Cards. SAT scores, ACT scores, and end-of-course exams were all above state average.

In 2016, he transferred to the role of Dillon District Three Assistant Superintendent. Mr. Liebenrood said he was honored to have been selected as the next superintendent for the Latta School District and appreciates the support of the Board of Trustees, district staff, administration, and school staff.

The district is renowned for its high achievements, forward-thinking culture and focus on educating the whole child. It is such an honor to be selected to lead an amazing district that puts students first

Mr. Liebenrood looks forward to working collaboratively with the Latta community.