VIDEO: Latta Election Certified, But Protest Expected

Mayor-Elect Robbie Coward, Councilman-Elect Marcus McGirt, Councilwoman-Elect Lizzie Crawford, and Councilman-Elect Robert McIntyre. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)

By Betsy Finklea
The Latta Election Commission certified the results of the December 7, 2021 election at a meeting today (Thursday morning), but a protest is expected to be filed.
Chairman O.C. “Corky” Lane, Jr., said the purpose of the meeting was not to discuss election issues, but to certify the results.
He said there was one absentee ballot that was not witnessed so it will not be counted.
The following results were certified making these the official results:
MAYOR
Robbie Coward—275
Teresa Mason—192

TOWN COUNCIL
Lizzie Coward—242
Kevin Drawhorn—189
Brian Mason—158
Marcus McGirt—281
Robert McIntyre—263
Jarett Taylor—178

Prior to the start of the meeting, the commission was notified that a citizen intended to file a protest. This must be done by 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday).

Watch The Meeting: