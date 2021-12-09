VIDEO: Latta Election Certified, But Protest Expected

By Betsy Finklea

The Latta Election Commission certified the results of the December 7, 2021 election at a meeting today (Thursday morning), but a protest is expected to be filed.

Chairman O.C. “Corky” Lane, Jr., said the purpose of the meeting was not to discuss election issues, but to certify the results.

He said there was one absentee ballot that was not witnessed so it will not be counted.

The following results were certified making these the official results:

MAYOR

Robbie Coward—275

Teresa Mason—192

TOWN COUNCIL

Lizzie Coward—242

Kevin Drawhorn—189

Brian Mason—158

Marcus McGirt—281

Robert McIntyre—263

Jarett Taylor—178

Prior to the start of the meeting, the commission was notified that a citizen intended to file a protest. This must be done by 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday).

