PHOTO GALLERY: 2021 Dillon Christmas Tree Lighting

The 2021 Dillon Christmas Tree Lighting was held the South Plaza on Main Street in downtown Dillon. The event took place after the Dillon Christmas parade. The plaza was packed with families and others waiting to see the official lighting of the Christmas tree and to visit with Santa. They also enjoyed caroling with the Dillon First Baptist Church praise team and the cartoon, “Twas The Night Before Christmas.”

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

