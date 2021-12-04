PHOTO GALLERY: Community Thanksgiving Service Held At Great Expectations

The Dillon County Ministerial Alliance Community Thanksgiving Service was held on Sunday, November 28, at 6:00 p.m. at the Great Expectations Church of the Lord Jesus Christ located at 701 Highway 301 South, Dillon, S.C.

The welcome, prayer, and statement of purpose was by Pastor Raymond Davis, III, the pastor of the Great Expectations Church.

The hymn, “What A Friend We Have In Jesus,” was led by Dr. James Orr, pastor of Pyerian Baptist Church and was sung by all in attendance.

Rev. Druscilla Harvin, pastor of St. Paul AME Church, had the offertory prayer. Gifts received will be used to support the Dillon County Free Medical Clinic and the Crisis Pregnancy Center of Dillon.

The responsive reading of Psalm 100 was by Rev. Donnie McBride, pastor of Bethel AME Church.

The prayer for unity and peace was by Minister Moses Heyward, public relations liaison for the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The message was from Psalm 107 by Rev. Jamie Arnette, pastor of Dillon First Baptist Church.

The praise opportunity was by the Great Expectations Church Praise Team.

The benediction was by Rev. Chris Alderman, pastor of Little Rock Baptist Church.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

