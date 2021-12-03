PUBLIC HEARING: Dillon Graded School Senior Apartments

Notice is hereby given by the City Council of the City of Dillon, South Carolina (the “City”) to all interested persons that a public hearing will be held regarding the proposed issuance by the Housing Authority of the City of Florence (the “Housing Authority”) of its Multifamily Housing Revenue otes or Bonds (Dillon Graded School Senior Apartments) (the “Bonds”), in the maximum principal amount of $10,000,000. The Bonds are intended to be issued as qualified exempt facility bonds for qualified residential rental projects under Section 142(a)(7) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Housing Authority will lend the proceeds of the Bonds in the maximum amount of $10,000,000 to Dillon School Senior, LP, a South Carolina limited partnership (the “Housing Sponsor”), to provide financing for a portion of the costs of acquisition of an approximately 5.6 acre parcel of land and the existing improvements thereon located at 301 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in the City of Dillon, South Carolina and constructing, renovating such improvements, and adapting for reuse for 37 affordable units for elderly persons, including amenities functionally related and subordinate thereto (the “Project”). The Project will be owned by the Housing Sponsor. Sections 31-3-400 and 31-3-410 of the South Carolina Code of Laws authorize a housing authority to exercise any or all of its powers within the territorial boundaries of any other municipality if resolutions are adopted (a) by the council of such municipality in which the housing authority proposes to exercise its powers and (b) by the housing authority of such municipality, if any, declaring that there is a need for the housing authority to exercise its powers within such municipality. Section 31-3-410 further provides that no council of such a municipality shall adopt a resolution as provided in Section 31-3-400 unless a public hearing has first been held by the council and the council shall have made certain findings as required in Section 31-3-410. The City Council of the City of Dillon (the “City Council”) has not created a municipal housing authority within the City of Dillon. The Bonds will be payable by the Housing Authority solely and exclusively out of payments to be made by the Housing Sponsor with respect to the Project. The Bonds will not constitute a debt or grant or loan of the credit of the City, the Housing Authority, the State of South Carolina (the “State”), or any other political subdivision of the State within the meaning of any State constitutional provision or statutory limitation or other applicable authority, nor give rise to a pecuniary liability of the City, the Housing Authority, or the State. The Bonds will not constitute a charge against the general credit of the City, the Housing Authority, or the State or the taxing powers of either the City or the State. Neither the State nor the City shall be liable on the Bonds. Public comments concerning the issuance of the Bond will be received at this meeting.

Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: City of Dillon Wellness Center

1647 Commerce Drive

Dillon, SC 29536