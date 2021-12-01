Dillon Christmas Parade Line-up Announced

The Dillon Christmas Parade is Thursday, December 2, 2021. The parade is proud to announce its GRAND MARSHAL – ADRIAN WRIGHT. The parade line-up begins at 4:00 p.m. The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. City of Dillon Police Chief David Lane said cars must be off Main Street by 3:30 p.m.

8th Avenue North

1) City of Dillon Police

2) City of Dillon Police Float

3) Dillon High School Band

4) Dillon Middle School Band

5) Grand Marshal – Adrian Wright

6) Dillon High School Junior ROTC

7) Dillon High School Homecoming Queen –Mar’Kiasia Bethea

8) Elite Dance

9) Mayor Pro Tem – Dr. Phil Wallace

10) Moxey‘s Delight

11) Dillon High School Choir

12) Little Miss Clemson – Raelyn Barfield

13) Dillon County Chamber of Commerce

10th Avenue North

14) WDSC 800 AM

15) Awesome After School Site

16) Dillon Junior Charity League, Farm Bureau – Kelly McColl, King’s Pizza, Sloan Wealth Management

17) Dance Dimensions

18) Union Baptist Church

19) Anderson Brothers Bank

20) Green Brothers Karate/Carolina Madams Dance Studio

21) First Citizen’s Bank – Gordon Jr. Beta Club

22) Devastating Dancing Divas

23) KMT’s Italian Ice

24) Young Women in Training – “YWIT”

12th Avenue North

25) Lake View High School Wild Gator Marching Band

26) Harbor Freight Tools

27) Elite Forces of Destruction Dance Team

28) Church Revival Deliverance Center Youth Group

29) Dillon County Library System

30) 2U Entertainment

31) Fitness Worldwide Gym

41) Dillon County Predators

42) South Carolina Highway Patrol

43) Shriner Unit

Santa!