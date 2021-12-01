Dillon Christmas Parade Line-up Announced

The Dillon Christmas Parade is Thursday, December 2, 2021. The parade is proud to announce its GRAND MARSHAL – ADRIAN WRIGHT. The parade line-up begins at 4:00 p.m. The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. City of Dillon Police Chief David Lane said cars must be off Main Street by 3:30 p.m.
8th Avenue North
1) City of Dillon Police
2) City of Dillon Police Float
3) Dillon High School Band
4) Dillon Middle School Band
5) Grand Marshal – Adrian Wright
6) Dillon High School Junior ROTC
7) Dillon High School Homecoming Queen –Mar’Kiasia Bethea
8) Elite Dance
9) Mayor Pro Tem – Dr. Phil Wallace
10) Moxey‘s Delight
11) Dillon High School Choir
12) Little Miss Clemson – Raelyn Barfield
13) Dillon County Chamber of Commerce
10th Avenue North
14) WDSC 800 AM
15) Awesome After School Site
16) Dillon Junior Charity League, Farm Bureau – Kelly McColl, King’s Pizza, Sloan Wealth Management
17) Dance Dimensions
18) Union Baptist Church
19) Anderson Brothers Bank
20) Green Brothers Karate/Carolina Madams Dance Studio
21) First Citizen’s Bank – Gordon Jr. Beta Club
22) Devastating Dancing Divas
23) KMT’s Italian Ice
24) Young Women in Training – “YWIT”
12th Avenue North
25) Lake View High School Wild Gator Marching Band
26) Harbor Freight Tools
27) Elite Forces of Destruction Dance Team
28) Church Revival Deliverance Center Youth Group
29) Dillon County Library System
30) 2U Entertainment
31) Fitness Worldwide Gym
41) Dillon County Predators
42) South Carolina Highway Patrol
43) Shriner Unit
Santa!