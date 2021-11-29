Combat Wounded Parking Spaces Designated At Veterans Square

COMBAT WOUNDED PARKING SPACES AT VETERANS SQUARE—The Wounded Warriors Project supports families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. There are an estimated 1.8 million Purple Heart recipients, combat wounded service members who have transitioned back into civilian life. They have made great sacrifices to ensure our freedoms but often go unrecognized. One of the many programs of the Wounded Warriors Project provides Combat Wounded Parking Signs for those combat wounded men and women. Dillon Marine Veteran John Harlow contacted the Wounded Warriors Project for 2 Combat Wounded Parking Signs for Dillon at Veterans Square. The Wounded Warriors Project approved the request provided the signs be placed for public use. American Legion Post 32, VFW Post 6091, and The Veteran of the Year Organization asked the City of Dillon to consider approving 2 Combat Wounded Parking Spaces at Veterans Square. Subsequently, the City of Dillon approved and erected the signs. Both signs have been placed in the 100 block of S. 5th Avenue at Veterans Square and next to a handicap sidewalk ramp with easy access to Veterans Square. For more information about the Wounded Warrior Project visit www.woundedwarriorsfamilysupport.org. (Contributed by John Harlow)