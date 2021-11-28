Morrison Places Second In Talent Competition

A young lady’s singing talent earned her an award recently.

JaKayla Morrison is an 11- year-old student at Latta Middle School.

She is the daughter of Alicia Morrison, and they reside in Latta, SC.



JaKayla loves to sing and draw. JaKayla is a member at The Transformation Community Church in Latta, SC under the leadership of Pastors Brian and Jessica McKnight.

At her church, JaKayla is on the youth choir, praise dance team, and youth usher board. In her spare time JaKayla loves to watch tv, play with Barbie dolls with her little sister Ava, and sing.

JaKayla’s mother, Alicia Morrison, recognized JaKayla’s gift from God to sing when she was about six years old.

Although JaKayla has had a little fear to sing in front of people, her Mom pushed and encouraged her to use her gift now so that when she gets older she will know what to do with the wonderful gift God has blessed her with.



Back in August, JaKayla sung as an opening act for Flo-town Apollo hosted Uncle Buddah Ratt with 94.3 radio.

Then she auditioned in October for a chance to sing in the Pecan FESTIVAL. She got her Golden ticket.

Shortly after what she thought was just another singing opportunity, she learned it was actually a kids talent competition—her first ever competition.

So, her church members Sis. Jerinda (voice coach) and Bro. Denzel Davis (keyboard player) worked with her for this event.

On November 6, JaKayla sung at the Flo-Town’s Kids Got Talent competition at The Pecan Festival, and she brought home a big trophy winning 2nd place out of eight competitors. She sung “For Your Glory” by Tasha Cobb.

She was truly happy, and this really boosted her confidence.

She stated, “Mommy, I’m ready for my next competition!” Lol.

JaKayla was taught at a young age Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me!” This scripture verse is what she wants any child and/or adult to know.

She’s learning to trust God and the gift He has given her. Her mother will continue to support and push her to do great things.