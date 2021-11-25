Red Ribbon Week Observed At Latta Middle School

Students at Latta Middle School recently joined students across the nation in celebrating Red Ribbon Week. LMS encourages students and their families to adopt a healthy, drug free way of life. Drug Free Looks like Me is the 2021 Nationwide Red Ribbon Campaign theme created by Marin Wurst, a 7th grader at Solon Middle School in Solon, Ohio.

On Monday, we wore hats and whacky socks to show “Use Your Head, Sock it to Drugs”. Tropical Tuesday sent the message that we “Wave Goodbye to Drugs.” Wednesday proved that “Your Future is Bright” as we dressed to represent their future career. Thursday’s “Hide from Drugs” found us in head-to-toe camo, and Friday we decked out in our green and gold to “Show Your School Spirit, Stay Drug-Free.”

By celebrating Red Ribbon Week, students could be vocal and visible in their efforts to achieve a drug-free community.

