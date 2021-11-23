Sarah Raia Is South Teacher Of The Year

Congratulations to Ms. Sarah Raia, South Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year. Ms. Raia has been teaching for 17.5 years and has worked with Dillon School District Four for 15.5 years. She earned her degree from Arkansas State University in Early Childhood and Elementary Education.



Sarah believes teaching allows her the opportunity to work with our most precious asset, our children. She is thankful to help children foster a love for learning as they create, explore, imagine, and celebrate each developmental milestone with their classmates. She strives to make learning fun and engaging for her students and works hard to maintain a safe, compassionate, and inviting classroom for learning to occur.

She is thankful to be a part of the Dillon community and having the opportunity to watch her students grow into productive members of society. Ms. Raia has two children, Joe and Jack, who attend Dillon School District Four Schools.