Pee Dee COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics and COVID-19 Testing

(November 22-28, 2021)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Pee Dee Region (Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties).

Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator

Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest

Vaccination Update

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. They reduce people’s risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine is now available for ages 5 and up.

A third dose of mRNA vaccine is authorized for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals, which are people with weakened immune systems.

Booster shots for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen vaccines are now available and are encouraged for eligible populations.

DHEC Vaccine Clinics

COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won’t pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110. Pfizer now offered at all locations.

Monday November 22, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Pamplico First Baptist Church, 119 N. Hickory St., Pamplico, SC 29583

Monday November 22, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Chesterfield Family YMCA, 344 East Blvd., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Monday November 22, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Herbert Memorial United Methodist Church, 84 Forest Ave., Georgetown, SC 29440

Monday November 22, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 6907 Hwy. 905, Conway, SC 29526

Monday November 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Monday November 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Monday November 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Tuesday November 23, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., SC Conference of the IPHC, 620 S. Ron McNair Blvd., Lake City, SC 29560

Tuesday November 23, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Hemingway First Baptist Church, 200 E. George St., Hemingway, SC 29554

Tuesday November 23, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m., Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 5791 Hwy. 9, Nichols, SC 29581

Community Partner Vaccine Clinics

Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.

Free COVID-19 Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

There continues to be a substantial to high rate of COVID-19 disease transmission in communities across our state. See CDC’s current recommendations for who should get tested for COVID-19.