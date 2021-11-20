Latta IGA Receives Latta Citizen Of The Year Award

The management and staff of the Latta IGA received the Latta Rotary Club Citizen of the Year Award, which wsa presented at their meeting on Tuesday held at the Latta United Methodist Church fellowship hall. In presenting the award, Rotarian Patty Griffey said the committee thought it was important to recognize this business for their hard work during the pandemic and for keeping their store stocked and operational so that Latta citizens did not have to go out of town to shop. Pictured are Co-Manager Tim Melvin, Abraham Merritt, and Manager Clarence Shelley. Shelley said they appreciated the honor and talked briefly about the effect of the pandemic. The award presentation can be seen on The Dillon Herald’s channel on YouTube. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)