BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: B&C Steak And Bar-B-Que Offers Good Buffet-Style Country Cooking At A Reasonable Price



For more than a decade, the B & C Steak and Bar-B-Que has been the go-to location for those who love good country cooking in a buffet-style setting.

Owned and operated by Carol Stubbs, B & C was started by Buck Graham in 2004 and was taken over by Carol Stubbs in 2009.

B & C is a great place for people to enjoy a delicious lunch or supper in a relaxed family-friendly atmosphere. It has consistently been voted “Best Buffet In Dillon County” by readers of The Dillon Herald and The Dillon County Shopper.



There are nearly 20 items on the buffet. Some favorites are the delicious, perfectly cooked fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, sweet potato patties, yeast rolls, and many more items.



Favorite days for many customers are Pork Chop Day on Wednesdays when grilled and fried pork chops are served, the popular Spaghetti Day on Thursdays and the famous Seafood Friday.



Another highlight of the restaurant is the fresh salad bar with a variety of items including regular salad items such as cucumbers, tomatoes, etc. that can be topped off with other items such as ham, chopped boiled eggs, cheese, and more. A variety of dressings are available.

For those who prefer to order off of the menu, there is a wide selection of menu items available. The restaurant also has a large room where meetings, birthdays, reunions, wedding events, and other activities can be held.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the restaurant to put several measures in place to protect customers including consistently cleaning and sanitizing the restaurant, wearing gloves at the buffet, and other protection measures.

Also, like all restaurants and businesses, B & C was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in other ways such as shortage of food items, short-staffing, and reduced hours; however, they continue to serve quality food at a reasonable price.

They are very grateful for the support of their business by the community and invite you to come out and enjoy a great meal. Take-out and dine-in are available.

Currently, their hours are Wednesday and Thursday, 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., and Sunday, 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Monday and Tuesday; however, all hours are subject to change.

One can follow the restaurant on Facebook® to keep up with the latest announcements.

The restaurant is located at 829 Radford Boulevard, Dillon. Take-out orders can be called in at 843-774-5818. (Adv.)