Tony Price Is New Dillon County Zoning Administrator/Building Official

By Betsy Finklea



Tony Price is the new Zoning Administrator/Building Official for Dillon County.

Price started with Dillon County three years ago as an inspector and recently took over this new position.

Price said his office is responsible for inspections of all construction—both old and new, renovations, and building.

Price is a good fit for this position because he has been around construction his whole life through his daddy, uncle, and cousins.

Price is appreciative of the opportunity to serve the public in his new position.

Price and his wife, Teneil, have three children—Luke, age 15; Chase, age 13; and Easton, age 9.