NOTICE OF SALE: CASE NO. 2021CP1700241

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CASE NO. 2021CP1700241

21st Mortgage Corporation

NOTICE OF SALE

Plaintiff,

​-vs-

The Estate of Larry McMillan a/k/a Larry McMillon a/k/a Larry L. McMillan a/k/a Larry L. McMillon a/k/a Larial Jo McMillion a/k/a Larial Jo McMillon a/k/a Larial Jo McMillan a/k/a Lariel Jo McMillon; Georgia Mae McMillon; Crystal Creolia Young, Heir-at-Law of Larry McMillan a/k/a Larry McMillon a/k/a Larry L. McMillan a/k/a Larry L. McMillon a/k/a Larial Jo McMillion a/k/a Larial Jo McMillon a/k/a Larial Jo McMillan a/k/a Lariel Jo McMillon (deceased); and all Unknown Heirs of Deceased Defendant, and all other persons entitled to claim under or through them being a class designated as Mary Roe; All Unknown persons with any right, title or interest in the real estate described herein, being a class designated as Jane Doe; also any Unknown persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as John Doe; and Any Unknown minors, persons under a Disability or persons incarcerated, being a class designated as Richard Roe; and the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles,

Defendant(s)

BY VIRTUE of a judgment heretofore granted in the case of 21st Mortgage Corporation vs. The Estate of Larry McMillan a/k/a Larry McMillon a/k/a Larry L. McMillan a/k/a Larry L. McMillon a/k/a Larial Jo McMillion a/k/a Larial Jo McMillon a/k/a Larial Jo McMillan a/k/a Lariel Jo McMillon; Georgia Mae McMillon; Crystal Creolia Young, Heir-at-Law of Larry McMillan a/k/a Larry McMillon a/k/a Larry L. McMillan a/k/a Larry L. McMillon a/k/a Larial Jo McMillion a/k/a Larial Jo McMillon a/k/a Larial Jo McMillan a/k/a Lariel Jo McMillon (deceased); and all Unknown Heirs of Deceased Defendant, and all other persons entitled to claim under or through them being a class designated as Mary Roe; All Unknown persons with any right, title or interest in the real estate described herein, being a class designated as Jane Doe; also any Unknown persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as John Doe; and Any Unknown minors, persons under a Disability or persons incarcerated, being a class designated as Richard Roe; and the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, I, Frank Clay Swaggard, Esquire, Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on December 6, 2021, at 11:00 am, at the Dillon County Courthouse, Law Library, 301 W. Main Street, Dillon SC, 29536, to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land and being situate near Bingham Community, Town of Latta, County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing 1.00 acres as shown on a plat prepared for Larry McMillon by Robert Bryan Pittman, Surveyor, dated October 2, 2017 and recorded November 28, 2017, in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 48 at Page 59. Reference being had to said plat for a more complete and accurate description.

This being a portion of the property conveyed to Lariel Jo McMillon and Georgia Mae McMillon aby deed of Larry L. McMillan a/k/a Larry L. McMillon a/k/a Larial Jo McMillan dated December 18, 2017 and recorded December 27, 2017 in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 623 at Page 78.

TMS #: 045-00-00-108

Mobile Home: 2018 SCBT VIN: SBHGA11709408AB

SUBJECT TO DILLON COUNTY TAXES

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee at conclusion of the bidding, five (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, the same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of noncompliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at the time of the bid or comply with the other terms or the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Special Referee may resell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the former highest bidder).

Should the Plaintiff, or one of its representatives, fail to be present at the time of sale, the property is automatically withdrawn from said sale and sold at the next available sales day upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or any Supplemental Order.

No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately.

NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search well before the foreclosure sale date.

NOTICE: ANYONE THAT ATTENDS WILL BE EXPECTED TO SOCIALLY DISTANCE.

The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from the date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 6.24% per annum.

​​​​​​​

B. Lindsay Crawford, III (SC Bar# 6510)

Theodore von Keller (SC Bar# 5718)

B. Lindsay Crawford, IV (SC Bar# 101707)

P.O. Box 4216, Columbia, SC 29240

Email: [email protected]

803-790-2626

Attorneys for Plaintiff