MASTER IN EQUITY’S SALE

2017-CP-17-00434

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: Bank of America, N.A. against Arletha Leggett, et al., I, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on December 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM, Dillon County Courthouse, 401 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536, to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate, lying and being in the City of Dillon, County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, fronting 56 feet 4 inches, more or less, on the South side of East Harrison Street, being bounded on the North by East Harrison Street, on the East by lot of Goldman Liquor Stores, Inc., on the South by an alley and on the West by lot now or formerly of famm.

Being the same property conveyed to Arletha Leggett by Aaron Goldman Liquor Stores, Inc., by deed dated October 31, 1990 and recorded December 6, 1990 of record in Deed Book 233, Page 52, in the County Clerk’s Office.

Parcel No.​​0591106002

Property Address:​304 E. Harrison Street

​​​Dillon, SC 29536

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at the time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at risk of the said highest bidder).

A personal or deficiency judgment being waived by Plaintiff, the sale shall close on the Sales Day. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on Special Referee’s Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the balance of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 5.56% per annum. SAVE AND EXCEPT ANY RELEASES, DEEDS OF RELEASE, OR PRIOR CONVEYANCES OF RECORD. SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, Dillon COUNTY TAXES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES.

In the event an agent of Plaintiff does not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set forth in a supplemental order.

______________________________

The Honorable Robert E. Lee

Special Referee for Dillon County

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC

339 Heyward Street, 2nd Floor

Columbia, SC 29201

803-509-5078 / File # 17-42000