ORDER APPOINTING GUARDIAN AD LITEM-C/A NO. 2021-CP-17-00406

ORDER APPOINTING GUARDIAN AD LITEM

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF Dillon

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

C/A NO. 2021-CP-17-00406

First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Plaintiff vs. Brenda Baker-Mack, Individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Connie L. Berry, and any other Heirs-at-Law or Devisees of Connie L. Berry, Deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, Glenda Marie Williams, Stephen S. Bennett and Christopher W. Bennett and all Unknown Heirs of Deceased Defendants, and all other persons entitled to claim under or through them being a class designated as Mary Roe; All Unknown persons with any right, title or interest in the real estate described herein, being a class designated as Jane Doe; also any Unknown persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as John Doe; and Any Unknown minors, persons under a Disability or persons incarcerated, being a class designated as Richard Roe and AscensionPoint Recovery Services LLC on behalf of Synchrony Bank, Defendants.

It appearing to the satisfaction of the Court, upon reading the Motion for the Appointment of Kelley Y. Woody as Guardian ad Litem for all unknown persons and persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America (which are constituted as a class designated as “John Doe”) and any unknown minors and persons who may be under a disability (which are constituted as a class designated as “Richard Roe”), it is ORDERED that, pursuant to Rule 17, SCRCP, Kelley Y. Woody is appointed Guardian ad Litem on behalf of all unknown persons and persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America (constituted as a class and designated as “John Doe”), all unknown minors or persons under a disability (constituted as a class and designated as “Richard Roe”), any all other persons entitled to claim under or through them being a class designated as Mary Roe; All Unknown persons with any right, title or interest in the real estate described herein, being a class designated as Jane Doe, all of which have or may claim to have some interest in the property that is the subject of this action, commonly known as 1956 Mount Calvary Rd., Hamer, that Kelley Y. Woody is empowered and directed to appear on behalf of and represent all unknown persons and persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, constituted as a class and designated as “John Doe”, all unknown minors and persons under a disability, constituted as a class and designated as “Richard Roe”, unless the Defendants, or someone acting on their behalf, shall, within thirty (30) days after service of a copy of this Order as directed below, procure the appointment of a Guardian or Guardians ad Litem for the Defendants constituted as a class designated as “John Doe” or “Richard Roe”.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that a copy of this Order shall be served upon the unknown Defendants by publication in the Dillon Herald, a newspaper of general circulation in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, once a week for three (3) consecutive weeks, together with the Summons in the above entitled action.

SUMMONS AND NOTICE

TO THE DEFENDANT(S) ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WITH ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED HEREIN; ALSO ANY PERSONS WHO MAY BE IN THE MILITARY SERVICE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, BEING A CLASS DESIGNATED AS JOHN DOE; AND ANY UNKNOWN MINORS OR PERSONS UNDER A DISABILITY BEING A CLASS DESIGNATED AS RICHARD ROE ANY ALL OTHER PERSONS ENTITLED TO CLAIM UNDER OR THROUGH THEM BEING A CLASS DESIGNATED AS MARY ROE; ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WITH ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED HEREIN, BEING A CLASS DESIGNATED AS JANE DOE;

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in the above action, a copy which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned at their offices, PO Box 4216, Columbia, South Carolina 29240, within thirty (30) days after service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service, and, if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for relief demanded in the Complaint.

NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the original Complaint in this action was filed in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on 10/01/2021.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an action has been commenced and is now pending or is about to be commenced in the Circuit Court upon the complaint of the above named Plaintiff against the above named Defendant for the purpose of foreclosing a certain mortgage of real estate heretofore given by to Connie L. Berry bearing date of January 3, 2018 and recorded January 8, 2018 in Mortgage Book 826, Page 085 in the Register of Mesne Conveyances/Register of Deeds/Clerk of Court for Dillon County, in the original principal sum of $18000.00 that , and that the premises effected by said mortgage and by the foreclosure thereof are situated in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, and is described as follows:

All that certain piece, parcel, or lot of land situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing 1.11 acres, more of less, fronting and measuring 230.53 feet, more or less on the eastern side of State Road S-17-44; being bounded, now or formerly, as follows: on the North by land of Donna Price; on the East by land of B. McCormick; on the South by a ditch separating the within lot from land of Huggins; and on the West by State Road S-17-44; having such metes and bounds, courses and distances, as appear on plat prepared for George Berry and Connie Berry by Phillip B. Culbreth, RLS, dated May 23, 1997, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 26 at Page 317, which said plat is incorporated herein by reference thereto for a full and complete description of said lot.

This being the same property conveyed to Connie L. Berry from the Estate of George W. Berry filed in Estate Number 2000-ES-17-00043. Also, see Deed of Distribution filed in Deed Book 417 at Page 243 and re-recorded in Deed Book 510 at Page 111 on April 19, 2021, re-recorded in Deed Book 512 at Page 74 on May 24, 2012. Also, See Deed Book 290 at Page 39.

TMS # 041-00-00-092

Physical Address: 1956 Mount Calvary Rd., Hamer

Crawford & von Keller, LLC.

PO Box 4216

1640 St. Julian Place (29204)

Columbia, SC 29204

Phone: 803-790-2626

Email: [email protected]

Attorneys for Plaintiff