The Dillon Herald And Partners Holding Toy And Food Drive

The Dillon Herald, Dillon County United Way, and The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office are joining together to sponsor a toy drive for less fortunate Dillon County children and a food drive for local veterans in need.

Toy Drive donations will be accepted through 12:00 noon on December 15th. Monetary donations for the toy drive will also be accepted. Checks for the toy drive should be made to the Dillon County United Way and tagged “toy drive.” Donations can be brought to The Dillon Herald office at 505 Highway 301 North, Dillon, or mailed to Toy Drive, c/o The Dillon Herald, P.O. Drawer 1288, Dillon, S.C., 29536.

Due to COVID-19, we can only accept new, unopened packaged toys. We cannot accept unpackaged toys, etc. Toys collected for this year’s drive will be distributed to families who currently reside in Dillon County. Children must attend Dillon County Schools and must reside full-time with the parent or guardian requesting the toys. Applications will be released next week and will be due on November 24th. Someone must be able to pick up your toys/gifts on December 18th between 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon. The number of people served is contingent on the number of donations received. Absolutely NO PHONE CALLS will be accepted on the drive or the status of applications. Callers will be automatically disqualified. Applications are available at The Dillon Herald newspaper, The Dillon Herald Facebook page, and will be printed in The Dillon Herald and The Dillon County Shopper as space is available.

For everyone’s safety, if you have COVID-19, have been exposed to COVID-19, or are feeling sick, please do not drop off a donation this year. Also, if you have any of the above symptoms on the day of pick-up, please designate someone else to pick up your gifts.

Deadline For Donations: Wednesday, December 15th

The Dillon Herald in conjunction with Dillon County United Way and the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office are holding a food drive to benefit local veterans in need. New, unexpired canned, boxed, and non-perishable foods will be accepted until Friday, December 18th and may be delivered to The Dillon Herald office, 505 Highway 301 North, Dillon (beside Bojangle’s), between 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. Donations will go to Help For Veterans, Inc,, a Dillon County veterans group, who will distribute the food. Monetary donations can be made payable to Help For Veterans, Inc., P.O. Box 1712, Dillon, S.C. 29536 or may be dropped off at The Dillon Herald office. Monetary donations are tax-deductible as Help For Veterans is a 501(c)3 organization. According to recent studies, 30 million Americans barely make enough money to pay their bills much less feed their families. No one should have to go hungry. Help local veterans this Christmas with your donation.