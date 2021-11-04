Man Shot, Wrecks

By Betsy Finklea

A man was shot and in a wreck, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

Pernell said at 2:00 a.m. deputies received a call about gunshots. The deputy arrived and discovered the situation, Pernell said.

Pernell said the man had been shot and hit a tree in the yeard.

Pernell said they are investigating the case and following up leads.

If you have information on this case, please call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.