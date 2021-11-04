Conflicting Characters In A Corrupt Culture

All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players.”—William Shakespeare

Both the title, as well as the Shakespearian quote that followed are the inspiration for my column today. In a true sense, all the world is a stage and each of us are character actors in this ever-unfolding drama.

This drama that involves every human being upon the earth is the most multifarious story that has ever been recorded in what we term as history. In this real life, global, and very diverse drama that is filled with tragedies, musicals, suspense, comedies, horrors, adventures, thrillers, and every genre imaginable in the realm of human activities, there were and are conflicting and contrasting characters that I am going to present and illustrate in my column today.

Since I am dealing with very limited space, I will give a composite of these characters in each section.

Givers and Takers

In every aspect of human activity and relations, you will have the conflicting character types of givers and takers.

Though there may be some situations or relations where this rule does not apply because every person in the real-life drama is a giver of some degree and sorts. It is indeed expectational to find that to be the case.

Even in marriages, families, friendships, churches, and in the workplace, there are those who will endeavor to truthfully give of themselves in order to be productive and successful as a team and corporate entity. It would be awesome if everyone on the team would fit the criteria of being a giver as a team player.

Nevertheless, in the real world, this is just not the case. There will almost always be some on the team who are not givers, but who are takers.

Though they may put on a facade or make a pretense of being a giver or team player, when a little pressure or difficulty arises, their true nature or character will be revealed. It was in them and the way they were all the time.

The pressure and difficulties just uncloaked who they really were from the onset.

Honest Henrys vs.

Dishonest Deltons

The two names at the heading of this section are fictious and does not describe anyone I know who happen to be named Henry or Delton.

In the culture we live in, there are conflicting characters who are the polar opposite of one another when it comes to the issue of honesty. Perhaps in every profession or field of endeavor where people interact and deal with one another, you will find some honest folk and some dishonest folk.

It would be good and heavenly if all the people who lived in our neighborhoods were truly honest and trustworthy.

Then there would be little need for policemen, judges, or jails if everyone was forthright and sincere with their neighbors.

Nevertheless, since we live in a world full of corruption, crime, and deception, there will be a few Honest Henrys and many Dishonest Deltons who we will have to continually watch and be distrustful of until they prove themselves trustworthy.

The Selfish

and Unselfish

In the drama of life that we are all a part of (whether we want to be or not), there are selfish and unselfish characters operating on the stage and in the scene.

This is true whether the scene is unfolding at home, in the marketplace, on the basketball court, or even in the church.

Every place or environment where people interact is going to have the conflicting and contrasting characters of the selfish and the unselfish. There will almost always be these types in any scenario or situation.

Now this does not mean that you will not find a situation where there are no selfish people in the marriage, on the team, or in a particular auxiliary or subgroup at church. However, it does mean that in the drama of life and human affairs and interactions, it is extremely rare to find all unselfish players and participants.

The Humble vs.

The Proud

In this final section, I am going to contrast and compare the humble with the proud. Perhaps more than some, I can identify with both of these polar opposite characters and attitudes.

In all sincerity, pride was one of the prominent flaws and sins that I had to deal with when I first received Christ into my heart and life.

From the onset of my conversion, the Lord dealt with me about overcoming pride. It took quite a few years, but He finally delivered and released me from pride and conceit. I have been growing in meekness and humility for some time now.

Though I have not reached perfection, I am headed in that direction. So, I am well-schooled in both of these polar opposite characters and attitudes. Like all the other conflicting and contrasting characters that we have briefly illustrated, you will find these also in operation in every environment and situation where people interact and relate to one another.

I am truly thankful that I am no longer possessed by a spirit of pride and high-mindedness. For certain if the Lord delivered me from pride and set me on the path of humility and meekness, He will do the same for you if you would ask and allow Him.