Senate Report: Broadband

By Sen. Kent Williams

Recently the Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) provided an update on the Rural Broadband Grant Program to members of the Joint Bond Review Committee. As you know, many of those grants were awarded in July of this year. Work on projects receiving funding from these grants will be completed by October of 2022. Horry Telephone Company was one of the entities that received a grant, which will be used to expand broadband in Marion county.

While this is certainly great news, our state, and especially our rural areas are still facing a great digital divide. ORS has found that more than 189,000 housing units in South Carolina still do not have broadband access. In addition, over 401,000 South Carolinians do not have access to broadband internet that has speeds fast enough to meet the demands of pandemic life. These folks broadband access simply cannot handle telehealth appointment or even play a video for virtual school class or even potential job searches.

Broadband access is also extremely important for the future economic development of our region. Broadband infrastructure in rural areas leads to higher property values, increased job and population growth, more new businesses and lower unemployment rates. We must have broadband in our rural areas if we expect our rural areas to grow. While we are making progress, we must stay focused and continue to expand broadband to underserved areas.

I firmly believe that high-speed internet service should be affordable and accessible for everyone despite where they live in work in our great state. I will continue to work to expand broadband access in our area.

