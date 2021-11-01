Burlington, Vt – Eric Keith Parham, 47, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in Burlington, Vermont. His funeral will be Saturday, October 30 at 2:00 in Kannaday Funeral Home Chapel in Dillon with interment in Greenlawn Cemetery, Rev. Henry Altman and Rev. Mike Rouse officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon is assisting the family.

He was born on November 26, 1973 in Florence, South Carolina. He was the third son of Jo Ellen McKain Parham and William Walter Parham. Keith attended Florence Public Schools until he was stricken with Encephalitis at the age of 10. While the disease took his eye sight and impaired him in some ways, it did not take his loving nature and sweet spirit. Keith completed his education at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Keith worked for many years at Young Pecans until it closed. He then worked at CiCi’s Pizza and during the holiday season was the most enthusiastic bell ringer for the Salvation Army.

Keith was always in a good mood and willing to help anyone in any way. He was a member of the SC Federation of the Blind, The Florence Evening Lions Club, and the Sunshine Sunday School Class at Central Methodist Church in Florence, SC.

He loved music, NASCAR, and people. If you ever told him your birthday, he never forgot it and loved calling people on their special day.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, JoEllen Parham of Asheville, NC; two brothers, William (Eileen) Parham and Kevin Shane Parham; nephew, Danny (Vlada) Parham and nieces, Megan, Syra, and Perla Parham; aunts Susan (R.L.) Kannaday and Susan Edmunds.

Keith was predeceased by his father, Bill Parham.

