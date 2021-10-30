Services for Joshua Anthony Tyler will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Joshua, 20, died Monday, October 18, 2021.

Born in Marion County, SC, October 25, 2000, he was the son of Jason Anthony Tyler and Connie McDowell Hatchell.

Survivors include his mother, Connie Hatchell (Kenny) of Florence; father, Jason Tyler (Tracy) of Temperance Hill; brother, Matthew Austin of Conway; sisters, Amanda, Chelsey, and Becca; nana, Bonnie McDowell of Florence; grandparents, Joe & Irene Tyler of Temperance Hill; aunts and uncles, Chris McDowell, Annette Fisher, Jennifer Tyler, Jeanette Tyler, Linda Caulder, and Joe Tyler; special cousins.

Joshua was preceded in death by his uncle, Anthony McDowell; and special cousin, Joseph Rammer Tyler.