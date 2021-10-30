Death Notices:

Della Marie Clark, 62, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence. Funeral services were held 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 18th at Cooper Funeral Home with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 7:00-9:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

*

Funeral service for Joy Huggins Samuel will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Greater Expectations Church in Dillon, SC. Ms. Huggins-Samuel of Dillon, South Carolina passed on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC. The family will receive friends at 1624 McNeil Street, Dillon, SC.

*

Graveside service for John Blakely, Jr. will be held Saturday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, SC.

Mr. Blakey passed on Friday October 15, 2021 at McLeod Hospital Seacoast in Little River, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

The family will receive friends at 1559 E. Dargan Street, Dillon, SC.

*

Funeral service for Odessa Alford will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Bingham, SC. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery, SC.

Ms. Alford passed on October 13, 2021 in Florence County. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

The family will receive friends at 133 North Butler Road, Bingham, SC.

*

LATTA – Henry Porter, 59, departed this life on Sunday, October 17, 2021. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church (exterior) with interment to follow in Rest Haven Cemetery. A public viewing will be held from 1:00-6:00 P.M. on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Leitner Funeral Home.

*

Rebecca Ellen Hayes, 80, died at Pruittheath in Ridgeway, SC, October 9, 2021. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM graveside, Saturday October 23, 2021, at Bethesda Southern Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service. Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta is assisting the family.

*

Florence – Ralph Douglas Tidd, 81, passed away at the Commander Nursing Center in Florence, SC, Sunday, October 17, 2021. Memorial services will be private. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon is assisting the family.

*

Caroline Roberts, 42, died October 16, 2021 in Dillon, SC. A 3:00 p.m. graveside service will be Sunday, October 24, 2021, in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon is assisting the family.

*

Ellis Junior Grice, 63, departed this life on Sunday, October 24, 2021. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Leitner Funeral Home with burial to follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Mullins. A public viewing will be held from 1:00-6:00 P.M. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Leitner Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and relatives at 413 Coates Street Dillon, SC 29536. The professionals of Leitner Funeral Home are assisting the family.